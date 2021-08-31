Burnley FC transfer deadline day LIVE
It has been the Clarets' most constructive transfer window for some time — but Sean Dyche might not be finished wheeling and dealing just yet.
The Burnley boss — with the backing of new chairman Alan Pace — has already made this one of the club's biggest transfer window spends.
The Clarets made a huge statement when matching the club's record fee to land 24-year-old Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.
They had already splashed the cash to bring former Stoke City defender Nathan Collins (20) to Turf Moor, with goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey signing in-between.
And ex-England international Aaron Lennon also made his return following a brief spell with Kayserispor in Turkey.
More may follow before the 11 p.m. deadline as Dyche confirmed, in the aftermath of Burnley's 1-1 draw against Leeds United, that the club were still working on other deals.
"We'll see, the ownership worked very hard on Cornet, so we'll see, there are a couple of maybes, but they are maybes at this stage," he said.
"The continued viewpoint is to try and invest in the right players to take the club forward.
”Alan has made that clear to me that that is the intention and we think that Cornet is one of those players.
”We have a couple of maybes and we will see how they develop."
Last updated: Monday, 30 August, 2021, 22:06
- Stoke City defender Nathan Collins was the first new face through the door this summer
- Ex-Crystal Palace stopper Wayne Hennessey followed shortly after
- Aaron Lennon’s Turf Moor return was announced ahead of Burnley’s Carabao Cup win away at Newcastle United
- Maxwel Cornet was Burnley’s big signing of the summer — joining for a joint club-record fee from Lyon
- The Clarets are reportedly trying to push through a deal for Swansea City right back Connor Roberts
Clarets to miss out on Celtic star?
AFC Bournemouth emerge as surprise ‘frontrunners’ for Scotland midfielder
Burnley set to miss out on Scotland and Celtic midfield ace?
Burnley look set to lose out in their pursuit of Celtic's Ryan Christie as the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion.
Will there be a fifth before the window shuts?
Connor Roberts linked with Turf move
Connor Roberts link with Burnley resurfaces
Burnley are in talks with Swansea City right back Connor Roberts, according to Sky Sports News.
This one has certainly captured the imaginations of Burnley fans
Maxwel Cornet
“It is lining up a message that we are wanting to move forward” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet signing
Sean Dyche believes the signing of Maxwel Cornet is a statement that the club are looking to “move forward”.
Burnley’s third addition was a familiar face!
Aaron Lennon
Winger Aaron Lennon rejoins Burnley
Winger Aaron Lennon has signed a deal to return to Burnley.
One from left field...
Arthur Gomes
Burnley linked with Brazilian winger managed by Neymar’s father!
Burnley have been linked with a 2.5m Euro move for Santos’ Brazilian winger Arthur Gomes.
Number two — Wayne Hennessey
But the new Burnley stopper won’t settle for second best...
New signing Wayne Hennessey on his battle with Nick Pope
New signing Wayne Hennessey is looking forward to the battle to be Burnley number one.
The ex-Stoke City defender didn’t waste any time in getting settled in
“I don’t see it as a football team, I see it as a football club!”
Burnley new man Nathan Collins is on a mission to get to know everyone at Turf Moor!
Nathan Collins has made it his mission to get to know every single member of the 'team' since signing from Stoke City.
First through the door...
Nathan Collins
Summer signing Nathan Collins straining at the leash to get going at Burnley
Nathan Collins is straining at the leash to get going at Burnley.