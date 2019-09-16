Burnley duo make the shortlist for the 2019 Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood and teenage winger Dwight McNeil have been shortlisted for accolades at the 2019 Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards.

The nominations for the player of the season categories have been announced – and voting is now live.

Westwood, 29, who was crowned the Clarets’ Player of the Year last term, is up for the gong alongside Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Everton Football Club’s Lucas Digne.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 players are in line to land the Rising Star award with McNeil, 19, battling it out with current title holder Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Wigan’s Recce James, Fleetwood Town’s Ash Hunter and Oldham Athletics’ George Edmundson amongst others.

There is also recognition for two-time champions Burnley FC Women with Sarah Greenhalgh in contention to take the honours for the Women’s Player of the Season.

The striker will challenge the likes of Jess Holbrook of Blackburn, Simone Magill of Everton, Laura Merrin of Fylde, Sophie Bradley-Auckland of Liverpool, Steph Houghton of Manchester City and Katie Zelem of Manchester United for the silverware.

And Evie Priestley has been named in the Women's Rising Star category alongside Blackburn Rovers Ladies' Natasha Flint, Elise Hughes of Everton, Fylde Ladies' Georgia Stevens, Liverpool FC's Amy Rodgers and Manchester City's Georgia Stanway.

Fans can now cast their votes ahead of the awards, which will be announced at the 2019 Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford, on Monday, November 11th.

This year’s ceremony marks the twelfth year of recognising the best talent of the beautiful game in the region.

Laura Wolfe, speaking on behalf of the Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards, said: “The player and fan media channel nominations for the 2019 Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards showcase the immense hotbed of talent that exists in both the women’s and men’s games across our region.

“We are looking forward to another fantastic evening on Monday, November 11th.”

Fans can cast their votes now at: http://www.northwestfootballawards.com/northwest-football-awards-2018/vote-nwfa-2019/