Burnley draw Norwich City in Emirates FA Cup fourth round

Burnley have drawn at home to fellow Premier League side Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round.

Former England and Arsenal Women’s right back Alex Scott and Gunners legend David O’Leary made the draw ahead of Arsenal’s third round clash with Championship side Leeds United at the Emirates.

Jay Rodriguez scores for Burnley in the FA Cup defeat at Norwich in 2012

And the Clarets were handed a Turf Moor date with the Canaries, who they have already beaten 2-0 at home in the league this season, with two goals from Chris Wood.

The sides have only previously met once in the FA Cup, when Norwich beat then-Championship Burnley 4-1 at Carrow Road in January 2012, with Jay Rodriguez netting the Clarets’ goal.



Ties will be played on the weekend commencing Friday, January 24th.