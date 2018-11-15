Burnley defender Taylor looking to build on encouraging display

Charlie Taylor accepts “it’s not been good enough” as Burnley shipped 13 goals in three games against Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham.

But the left back felt Saturday’s performance in the goal-less draw was more like the Clarets we have become accustomed to.

Sean Dyche’sside secured a first clean sheet in six outings, since the 4-0 win at home to Bournemouth, at Leicester City.

And the former Leeds man believes confidence has been given a huge lift by their resilience on a difficult day all round, as Leicester played their first home game since the death of owner Vichai Sr rivaddhanaprabha: “I think it’s huge for confidence.

“It’s great for a defender, you take more pride in it probably than the strikers do.

“But for the team as a whole it’s brilliant.

“Everyone knows we’ve let in a few goals recently so to get that clean sheet is huge for confidence for the team all round.

“We played Manchester City and Chelsea, and obviously we know they’re world class teams, but I think we know it’s not been good enough.

“But on Saturday it was.”

Manager Dyche speaks on the back page of going back to basics after a tough spell defensively, and Taylor spoke about what went into the display at the King Power Stadium: “We had a really good week training.

“We did a lot of work and it paid off.”

Burnley will look to step things up moving forward, as they face a home game with Newcastle United a week on Monday, in front of the television cameras.

Rafa Benitez has made the Magpies hard to beat of late, and Taylor said: “We’ll rest up and come back fully fit for Newcastle.

“We’ll have a few tough days training in between, because obviously it’s a long break until the next game, but obviously the days off are important as well, because it’s a long tough season in the Premier League and we need a break to be fully at it.

“We just need to be ready for Newcastle and take the confidence from Leicester into that.

“Result wise it was a good point.

“I think more importantly the clean sheet is massive for us and we can take a lot of confidence from that going into the international break.

“Obviously it was a difficult day for everyone, we had to deal with a lot of things, the atmosphere and the crowd.

“I think overall it was a good point for us really in what was a tough game.”