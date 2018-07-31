Burnley defender signs new contract

Clarets right back Matt Lowton has signed a new contract running to the summer of 2021.

Lowton had two years to run on his deal, but has been rewarded for his fine form with an additional 12 months.

Six Burnley team-mates signed new contracts last season, and Lowton, who signed from Aston Villa for an initial £1m in 2015, said: “I’m enjoying it, the same as I was the first time I walked in, so I’m looking forward to a large amount of my career being spent here.

“Since I’ve joined, the manager has helped me no end on my defensive shape.

“The attitude here day-to-day is what I really need. I need to be on it all the time and the manager makes sure that everybody is.

“I’ve definitely played my best football over the past couple of years and I’m enjoying it, which helps as well.”

Lowton has been a mainstay of the Clarets’ back four since replacing Tendayi Darikwa in December 2015, and was part of the 23-match unbeaten run that swept the Clarets to the Championship title in 2016.

He then started all bar two of Burnley’s Premier League games in 2016/17.

A knee injury kept Lowton out for a spell midway through last season, but he returned at the start of February to help the Clarets finish seventh in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League.

“Ever since I walked in the door the first day I’ve enjoyed it,” Lowton added.

“The lads have been fantastic – the manager and the staff have all been brilliant – and it’s gone from strength to strength every year.

“Winning the Championship was one of the best days of my life and then staying up and qualifying for Europe, it’s just been building year-on-year.

“The manager said towards the end of last season when we had a meeting that we would talk over the summer and hopefully sort out a new deal.

“He has stuck to his word and I’m very happy to have signed for another three years.”