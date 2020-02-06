Burnley defender James Tarkowski believes new man Josh Brownhill will be a hit at Turf Moor

James Tarkowski believes that Burnley’s newest recruit, Josh Brownhill, will be a great addition to the squad at Turf Moor.

The former Bristol City skipper penned a four-and-a-half year deal - which includes the option of a further 12 months - with the Clarets after making 161 appearances for the Robins.

Tarkowski has faced his new team-mate on two occasions during his career before being acquainted with the 24-year-old prior to the goalless draw at home to Arsenal.

The centre back was part of the Oldham Athletic side that beat Preston North End 2-0 in the JP Trophy in 2013 and it was the same result when Tarkowski featured in Burnley’s FA Cup triumph over Lee Johnson’s men three years ago.

“I’ve come up against him a few times when he was at Preston and at Bristol City,” said the defender.

“I think he’s a very good player, he was captain there when he was 23 so that shows how well he was doing.

“He’s a great addition to our squad and he’s still at an age where he’s got time to learn and experience this league.

“He’s a great signing for us and he’ll come in and add a bit more competition in the squad. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.”

Tarkowski has now made 130 appearances for the Clarets - with 110 of those in the Premier League. But he had to bide his time before getting his big break.

And due to the form of Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork, the former Brentford man feels Brownhill may have to wait patiently for his chance.

“I think he’ll need to be patient a little bit because the gaffer is quite consistent with the way he picks his team,” said Tarkowski.

“He’ll get his chance and when he does I’m sure he’ll take it. From what I’ve seen of him he’s a very good player so I expect him to do well.

“We lost Drinky so we needed somebody in there. We need that competition for places, we need to keep working as a squad with people fighting for the chance to get into the team.

“Everybody does that, it’s a strong squad and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.

“The club know what they’re doing when recruiting players, they know the kind of person and the kind of player he is. I’m sure he’ll fit in perfectly.”

Tarkowski had been eagerly anticipating a period of rest and recuperation during the winter break as he looks to recharge his batteries in readiness for the next chunk of games.

The Clarets take on Southampton at St Mary’s next and follow that up with a home game against AFC Bournemouth later in the month.

“The Christmas period was hectic so it’s a chance to get the legs up, get that rest and come back energetic and looking forward to the games,” he said.

“We’ve got some big games coming up now against teams around us.

”The run will carry on either way, the rest is nice. It’s not ideal that the break comes, but for us it’s a good chance to put our feet up.

“We don’t have the biggest squad so we’ve all played a lot of games.”