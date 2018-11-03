Burnley defender Gibson to have second hernia operation - and Tarkowski to see specialist

Ben Gibson is to undergo a second hernia operation after suffering complications following his return to fitness - and James Tarkowski is to see a specialist with a similar problem

£15m summer signing Gibson suffered the initial problem in the 3-1 Europa League defeat against Olympiakos in Athens, and went under the knife at the end of September.

He was back a month later, playing for the Under 23s, but had complained of not feeling 100%, and Sean Dyche said: “We thought we were close to getting everyone fit this weekend, then (Jack) Corky went down, Bardo (Phil Bardsley), Gibbo is going to have a hernia operation, and Tarky is going to see a specialist this week.

“So just when we get there again, it just changes again.

“We’ve got to pull it all back together and keep going forward.

“Gibbo’s not been quite right, so if you’re not right, you’ve got to get it done.

“It will only be keyhole, so it shouldn’t be a long one, but the same sort of thing.

“Tarky will see someone this week for a similar sort of thing.

“So there’s a few challenges, so that’s the way it is.”

Tarkowski had a hernia operation in the summer, forcing him to pull out of Gareth Southgate’s standby pool for the England World Cup squad, but has also felt the problem again, again withdrawing from the Three Lions squad for the last round of internationals.