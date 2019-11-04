Burnley defender Charlie Taylor insists the Clarets know what they did wrong against Sheffield United and what it will take to put it right!

Charlie Taylor appreciates that the Clarets allowed their standards to drop well below the levels expected of them during their defeat across the border.

For the first time since November 2016, when beaten by West Brom at The Hawthorns, Sean Dyche's side shipped three first half goals as Sheffield United eased to victory at Bramall Lane.

John Lundstram's 17th minute opener ensured Burnley's run without a clean sheet on the road stretched to 13 Premier League games, with the stalemate against Watford at Vicarage Road their last.

The former Oxford United midfielder added to the away side's misery in the 42nd minute while Scotsman John Fleck added a third a minute later.

Defender Enda Stevens, substitute Billy Sharp and Lundstram all went close to subjecting their opponents to further embarrassment after the break as the Blades climbed to sixth in the top flight.

After suffering a third loss on the bounce, Taylor said: "There's no denying that we weren't anywhere near the level we can play at, it was well below our standards and we know that. We know we need to put that right now.

"I don't think we were at it from minute one and they were. They were clinical with the chances they had in the first half. They were good and we just had an off day.

"It's gone now, we know what we did wrong and we know what we need to do to put it right. We can work on that this week and we've got a big game against West Ham on Saturday."

The left back, signed from Leeds United last summer, was introduced at the expense of Erik Pieters for the second half.

Having had the misfortune of picking up a knock in pre-season, the 26-year-old was making just his third appearance of the campaign.

"No footballer wants to be sat on the bench or in the stands, everyone wants to play, but only 11 can do," he said. "It's hard. but you've just got to take your chance when you get given it.

"It was a strange scenario coming on when you're already 3-0 down. Realistically you're not going to win the game from that position.

"You've just got to go on, give it your all and play with pride. We just had to see if we could get back in to the game in any way.

"Once they've gone 3-0 up it's tough. You don't want it to get any worse than three and if we'd have got a goal with one of the chances after half-time, who knows?

"It might have been different, but there's no denying they were by far the better team today."