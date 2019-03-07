Burnley defender Charlie Taylor focused on Premier League survival mission – not the title race

The Premier League title race isn’t of too much concern for Burnley defender Charlie Taylor.

The 25-year-old former Leeds United left back is only involving himself in matters at the opposite end of the table.

However, an upset against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday would have ramifications for both clubs in their differing objectives.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side surrendered top spot to Manchester City at the weekend, following a goalless draw in the Merseyside derby against Everton, the Clarets are still embroiled in a fight for survival, despite their recent eight-game unbeaten run.

“They’ve got quality players and they’re a quality team,” said Taylor.

“It’s a tough challenge, but we’ll look forward to it.

“We’ll do our bit, obviously more for ourselves, but we’re going there to try to get a result.

“You want to test yourselves against the best, and they are the best. They’re near the top of the league.

“We need a few more results, and we have to get back to how we were in the eight games before. We know what we need to do between now and the end of the season.

“We’ve got some tough games, but we’ve got some games at home where we want to take points, and we hope we can do that. We want to do it ourselves.

“We want to get as many points as possible so that we don’t have to worry about other teams, and we can just concentrate on ourselves.”