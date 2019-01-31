Burnley defender Ben Mee up for make or break month

Defender Ben Mee believes the forthcoming cluster of fixtures could define Burnley’s season in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur provide the buffer between games against Southampton, Brighton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace this month, during a spell that could determine the club’s future at this level.

A spectacular point at Old Trafford, which saw Manchester United score twice late on to peg Sean Dyche’s side back, extended the Clarets’ unbeaten run to five games in the league.

And Mee acknowledges that stretching that sequence into March could all but seal Burnley’s survival.

Following recent wins over the Seagulls, Huddersfield Town and Fulham, the centre back said: “It’s a big time for us, we’ve been beating teams around us in the last few weeks, and we want to carry on that form.

“Southampton is a big game for us, especially at home, and it’s one we’re looking to take on and get three points from it.

“We’ve got ourselves right back in to it, we’re in a good position in the league regarding our points tally, so it’s a big part of the season. We’re looking for a big push so we need to win these games against the teams around us.

“We feel like we should be higher up the table, even now, so we’re looking to pick up points against these teams around us.”

He added: “We’ll approach each game with confidence now and we’re looking forward to them. We’re taking confidence out of each and every game that we’ve played well in.

“We should have taken three points from Watford but we’re on a good run of form so we’ll have to see where we can go and what we can do.

“We’ve got that belief back. That one win changes things, it gives you that confidence. We beat Brighton and then we had three tough games and lost some momentum.

“We’ve got that momentum again now and everybody is firing and moving forward.” The lads are looking confident and we want to carry that on, improve and move up that table.”