Burnley defender Ben Mee appreciative of the role that Leicester City played in his development

Burnley centre back Ben Mee has recognised the role played by tomorrow's opponents Leicester City in helping him get to where he is today.

The 29-year-old defender was handed his league debut by the Foxes just over eight years ago during a loan spell at the King Power Stadium that spanned 15 games.

Mee, who had just made his professional bow for Manchester City in a 2-1 loss to West Brom in the League Cup at the Hawthorns, was partnered with Sol Bamba at the heart of the defence in a 4-2 win over Millwall in the Championship.

The former England under 21 international, who was handed his chance by Sven-Goran Eriksson, also featured in a 4-0 win over the Clarets during the 2010/11 campaign.

"I enjoyed it at Leicester," said Mee. "It was a little stepping stone for me to get in to first team football.

"I had a fantastic six months or so there, I played 15/16 games and I really enjoyed it. It was a first start for me playing in the league at a big club. They're a very good club so I had a good time.

"There aren't too many familiar faces there now. It's a bit different. I've been here for nearly eight years now so it's been a while."

Sean Dyche's side haven't picked up a point in three games, which has dropped the Clarets deeper in to trouble in the top flight, but Mee is confident that they can make home advantage count.

"We'll be fine," he said. "We've got a big game coming up. There's a lot of belief and a lot of confidence and we'll look to get the points at home.

"Teams coming to our place will know that they're in for a tough game. We need to give them a tough game and pick up the points. They'll have the new manager factor but we'll go in to the game with confidence and belief.

"We're strong at home and we've got some games that we feel we're capable of getting points from. We're looking at those games to pick up some points. We'll bounce back."