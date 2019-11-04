Burnley defender Ben Gibson identified as least cost effective transfer of 2018/19 window

Research conducted by livefootballtickets.com has identified Burnley defender Ben Gibson as the least cost effective transfer of the 2018/19 campaign.

The former Middlesbrough centre back signed for the Clarets last summer, on a four-year contract, for a joint club-record fee of £15,000,000.

The 26-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance for Sean Dyche's side - starting in a 5-1 loss against Everton at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

Gibson marked his league bow with a goal in the 36th minute before being withdrawn just after the hour and replaced by Dwight McNeil.

To achieve the data, livefootballtickets.com took three steps:

* The most expensive summer transfers from each club were identified

* Player appearances at each club were extracted using premierleague.com

* The estimated fee paid to each player was divided by number of appearances.

Goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alisson top the table with two of the biggest summer transfer fees (for clubs Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively.)

In fact, Arrizabalaga’s estimated £72m fee made him the world’s most expensive stopper mere weeks after the record was set by Alisson’s switch to Liverpool.

Arrizabalaga’s 36 games in 2018/19 has therefore cost Chelsea £2m per appearance. Marginally ahead of Alisson’s £1.7m per appearance having played two more games.

With 27 appearances for the Premier League champions last season, dynamic winger Riyad Mahrez is the third most expensive player per appearance.

Mahrez joined Man City for an estimated fee of £60m; a breakdown of £2,222,222 per game.

Arguably, Cheikhou Kouyate is the best value for money. Cheapest in the table, Crystal Palace bought the midfielder for a rumoured fee of £9.5m and, with 31 appearances in the bag in 2018/19, Kouyate’s worth just £306,451 per game.