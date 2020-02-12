Burnley defender Ben Gibson believed to be training with former club Middlesbrough

Burnley centre back Ben Gibson is believed to be training with former club Middlesbrough.

I understand the relationship between the club and the £15m joint club record signing broke down in the lead-up to transfer deadline day, with the player keen to leave Burnley after a lack of gametime.

Watford had three offers to sign the 27-year-old turned down, with the club outlining their position to the Hornets.

But the clubs remained somne distance apart on the terms of any deal, and he was expected to be banished to the Under 23s for the remainder of the season, after what is thought to have been a flashhpoint regarding training,

Gibson has only made one Premier League start since signing in the summer of 2018, and has a contract with the club until 2022.

He has made only one appearance this season, in the Carabao Cup exit against Sunderland in August.