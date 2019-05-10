Burnley defender Bardsley triggers contact extension

Clarets right back Phil Bardsley has triggered a one-year extension to his contract at Turf Moor.

Bardsley arrived from Stoke City for an initial £750,000, rising to £1.5m, two years ago, and has made 38 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 23 this term, sufficient to activate a clause in his deal for another season.

The 33-year-old has his longest spell in the side after Boxing Day, starting every Premier League game until suffering a gashed leg before the trip to Bournemouth in early April.

But the former Manchester United and Sunderland man, who had a loan spell at Turf Moor in 2006, is fit and available for the last game of the season at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

The only senior players out of contract this summer are Stephen Ward, Peter Crouch and Anders Lindegaard, whose futures will be determined after the end of the season.