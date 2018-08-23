Burnley defender Bardsley heaps praise on globe-trotting supporters

Supporters travelled in their thousands to watch the Clarets return to the European stage when they took on Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

There was almost 900 fans in attendance at the Fatih Terim Stadium for the Europa League second qualifying round game against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Burnley's Phil Bardsley

Now more than 1,000 loyal backers are expected to make the near 2,000-mile journey to Athens to see Burnley take on Greek outfit Olympiakos at the Karaiskakis Stadium tonight.

The support has been out of this world throughout the club's European tour and defender Phil Bardsley wants to make it clear that those efforts are very much appreciated by the squad.

The former Manchester United full back said: "It goes a long way with the players. It’s difficult to get direct flights to Athens from Manchester so they’ve had to go all over Europe to get here.

"They give us that extra edge in a game when we’re struggling, we can hear them getting behind us.

"It’s about giving them the chance to experience games in Europe, we did that by finishing seventh and now here they are in Athens and I hope we can get a result for them."