Burnley continue to work hard to bring players in

Sean Dyche

But Dyche admits the pool of players that fit the club’s financial model, and can improve his options, is not a vast one.

So far, Dyche has brought in centre back Nathan Collins from Stoke City, and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who left Crystal Palace at the end of his contract.

The club continue to pursue a move for Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, which reports over the weekend threw Watford midfielder Will Hughes into the mix.

The lack of depth in the squad has been shown up in the opening two games, where Brighton were able to change the outcome of the opener at Turf Moor from the bench, while Dyche was unable to do similar with Burnley well in the game at Liverpool on Saturday with a quarter of the game to go.

Speaking about the state of play in the window, which shuts at 11 p.m. a week on Tuesday, Dyche said: “It is not necessarily disappointing because it has been life at Burnley ever since I have been here.

”That has always been a challenge.

”There is some financial situation that I think is slightly more open minded, but we will see

“It still has to be the right players, as I have said all along.

”The model is what it is and I don’t think the new ownership are going to rip it up.

”It is more a case of stretching a little bit, but within that you have got to find the right players, and there is only so many that fit in our model.

”The market doesn’t care for our model, ours is a very good one in the Premier League and as a business it has been very good and very challenging, but football doesn’t care for that and whether your business model is good.

”Football judges you on getting players out there who can win games.