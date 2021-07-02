Burnley confirm three pre-season outings

Sean Dyche

The Clarets return to pre-season training on Thursday, and will start getting minutes under their belt at League 2 Oldham Athletic on Saturday, July 24th (kick-off 1 p.m.).

They will then make the trip to Bloomfield Road to face newly-promoted Championship side Blackpool on Tuesday, July 27th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.), before a return to where it all began as a young professional for Sean Dyche - Nottingham Forest on Saturday, July 31st (kick-off 3 p.m.).

Burnley will also play simultaneous training-ground games against sides from Leagues 1 and 2 before their first public work-outs.

And the club will also confirm two further pre-season fixtures ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 14th in due course.

Both domestic and foreign opposition is under consideration, depending on the government protocols at the time.