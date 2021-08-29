Burnley confirm joint-record signing of Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet

The Ivory Coast international arrives from Ligue 1 side Lyon on a five-year deal, and will join up with his new teammates after the Elephants’ opening World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameron.

Cornet said: “I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world.

“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve.”

Cornet, 24, can play on either flank or at left back, and the fee matches that laid on for Chris Wood in 2017 and Ben Gibson the following summer.

Born in Bregbo in the Ivory Coast, Cornet represented France in youth football up to Under-21 level before committing his international career to his home country – being capped 21 times at senior level with four goals.

Starting out at Metz, Cornet emerged as one of the top talents in France’s second tier and helped the team to the Ligue 2 title in 2014 before being snapped up by Lyon while still a teenager.

He established himself as a mainstay of the team, going on to make 250 appearances and helping Lyon to a runners-up finish in Ligue 1 in his first full season.

During his time at the Groupama Stadium, Cornet also helped Lyon secure a further four top-four finishes and regular entry into the UEFA Champions League.

In August last year, Cornet scored the opening goal in a 3-1 victory that knocked Manchester City out of the quarter-finals in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League before starting the semi-final.

In his final season at Lyon, Cornet helped them to fourth place in the French top division – also securing UEFA Europa League qualification – missing just two games.

He will become the Clarets’ first Ivory Coast international and is in the squad for up-coming World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon before joining Dyche’s squad as they compete in a sixth successive Premier League season.

Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley, said: “On behalf of everyone at Burnley Football Club, I’d like to wish Maxwel a warm welcome to the Clarets' family.

"We’re delighted to have secured such a talented player with Champions League pedigree and we look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team.

“The wide position was identified as in need of strengthening and we saw Maxwel as the ideal player to fulfil this with talent, versatility, and pace.