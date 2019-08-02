Burnley complete signing of Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Burnley have completed the signing of Leeds United’s Northern Ireland international goalkeeper.

After agreeing to sell Tom Heaton to Aston Villa for a fee, believed to be £8m plus £500,000 in add ons, the Clarets have moved quickly to add to their goalkeeping pool.

After releasing Danish keeper Anders Lindegaard at the end of the season, Burnley were left with the three senior options in England internationals Nick Pope and Joe Hart, and Adam Legzdins, but have moved to land the 22-year-old Peacock-Farrell, for a fee in the region of £2.5m, on a four-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

The youngster made 29 first team appearances for Leeds last season but he had been eged out of the number one slot at Elland Road by Kiko Casilla.

Peacock-Farrell, whose contract ran out next summer, is a Leeds academy product, having started out at Middlesbrough.

He said: “I’m really happy to be here. A Premier League club is what you dream of when you are starting out in football and to say I’ve signed for Burnley is a massive honour.

“There’s massive competition here, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“The goalkeepers here are really good and two of them are England internationals. There’s something going on here that must be right.

“So to come here and be part of it, is something I’m really excited about.

“Popey and Heats came through from the Championship and established themselves here and that’s my aim as well.

“I would say it’s probably a long-term project. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up here.

“I’m not saying I’m coming here to replace anybody. I’m not. I’m here to learn and try and progress and be a better goalkeeper.

“I had my first session today and felt good. Hopefully I can hit the ground running and I’m looking forward to the weeks to come.”