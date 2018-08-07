Burnley complete signing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City

Burnley have completed the signing of England keeper Joe Hart from Manchester City.

Joe Hart

The 31-year-old has agreed a two-year contract, for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £4m, after ending a trophy-laden 12-year stay at Manchester City.

The arrival of Hart strengthens the Clarets’ impressive goalkeeping ranks following the injury sustained by Nick Pope at Aberdeen last month.

Pope’s dislocated shoulder is set to keep the 26-year-old – who made his England debut in June ahead of going to the World Cup finals – on the sidelines for a spell.

But the arrival of Hart, 31, adds even more international experience to Burnley’s squad as he competes with Tom Heaton and Anders Lindegaard for a starting spot.

Hart spent more than a decade at City after joining the club from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.

And during his time at the Etihad Stadium the keeper won a catalogue of honours at the highest level.

After initially gaining further senior experience out on loan at Birmingham City, Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers, Hart was an ever-present in 2011/12 as City won the Premier League title for the first time and ended a 44-year wait to become champions of England.

He was then the regular number-one in helping City win the title again in 2014 and also won an FA Cup winners’ medal from a final win over Stoke City in 2010/11 and helped the club to two successes in the League Cup.

Hart – capped 75 times by England after making his debut in 2008 and a Champions League semi-finalist in 2016 – has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Torino and West Ham to keep playing first-team football.

And he now joins the Clarets as the club’s second summer signing to launch a new chapter in his career with Burnley still in the Europa League and about to start a third successive season in the Premier League.

Hart will wear squad number 20 in Sean Dyche’s squad.