Burnley closing in on first summer signing

Burnley have firmed up their interest in Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas with an £8m bid accepted.

And the former Hull City man is set to become the club’s first summer signing - although they are yet to agree personal terms.

Swansea appear happy to sell, and the player made known of his desire to leave earlier this summer.

Sean Dyche has been frustrated in his efforts to add to his squad, but could be set to make an important breakthrough.

The club recently make general enquiries to Swansea about Clucas and centre back Alfie Mawson, and thought they had a deal for Mawson, who preferred to move to London and Fulham.

But Dyche has long been an admirer of Clucas, 27, having had offers of £5m and then £10m knocked back by Hull last summer, prior to his switch to the Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers' player of the year arrived from Chesterfield for £1.3m in 2015, before moving to South Wales for a fee in the region of £15m.

The £12m rated one-time England C representative, who featured in a 6-1 win over Bermuda in 2013, had essentially been brought in as Jack Cork's replacement at Swansea City following the latter's £10m move to Turf Moor a month prior.