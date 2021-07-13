Burnley centre back agrees Championship move

Jimmy Dunne

Dunne decided his future lied away from Turf Moor after coming to the end of his contract, and, with his age - 23 - and the fact Burnley offered him fresh terms, the club were entitled to compensation.

Dunne, who spent five years at the club after leaving Manchester United, has signed a three-year deal with the Rs, with the option of a further 12 months.

He made seven first-team appearances for the Clarets – scoring on his Premier League debut against Leicester City last September.