Burnley boss Sean Dyche's thoughts after the 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Turf Moor

Sean Dyche could understand Bournemouth's grievances with VAR, as his side won 3-0 at Turf Moor.

But he felt, ultimately, the key decisions were correct.

Sean Dyche

Josh King thought he had put the Cherries ahead in the first half, only for VAR to rule Andrew Surman's corner had been flicked on by Phil Billing's arm.

And after the break, Adam Smith appeared to handle Dwight McNeil;s cross, and Callum Wilson broke to feed Harry Wilson to equalise - only for the effort to be ruled out, and Jay Rodriguez made it 2-0 from the spot.

Dyche had some sympathy for his Clarets predecessor Eddie Howe:

"The first one, I think, is a hard one for them to take, but, inevitably, it does lead to a goal and he does move his shoulder towards the ball, and it does hit his arm.

"So if you look at the facts of it, you'd consider that is too much, because it led to a goal.

"Although it's a tough one for them, I think it's probably the right decision.

"The second is a different kind of disappointment for them, because they think they've gone up the other end and scored.

"But Eddie is an honest fella...I thought it was a penalty, as soon as I saw it, I was a defender, and the wind was swirling, it was really hard to play for both teams, but his arm came into an unnatural position, as they call it, and it definitely hits his arm.

"Jeff (Hendrick) is just behind him as well, so if you put those three things together, I think it's a penalty.

"If he doesn't stick his arm out, Jeff, in theory, can put it back in the box and we could score from it.

"That's a definite one for me, hard for them to take, but a definite for me."

And Dyche felt his side could have had a first half penalty for a handball from Bournemouth centre back Steve Cook: "I will say, it's really tough, having been a centre half, the lad Cook first half, I've seen it back, he has a little swipe at it, in my opinion, so that's a tough one as well.

"So, a strange, tough day for VAR, that's the toughest it gets though, if I'm part of their side, the staff, the players, the fans, that's a tough one, but I don't think that will happen many times when you have a decision and they go and score 45 seconds later or so.

"You think you've scored, and you get one against you."

Rodriguez showed real nerve after the delay to confidently score the penalty, to add to Matej Vydra's opener, and Dyche admitted: "There was a little bit of shenanigans surrounding the kick, from their players, so he did well to see through all that, and a brilliant penalty as well.

"It was a funny game, VAR will dominate the key points, but I thought Bournemouth were very good first half, I like Eddie's teams and they didn't look like a side having the run they're having.

"The wind helped, on the sideline it was really strong and helped them build momentum, but they were still better than us. First half we didn't get to grips with them.

"Second half it was the opposite, but I thought we looked stronger in everything, our defensive shape, the details, and it was a high chance count, 17 on goal, 10 on target - if you get 10 on target you normally score.

"That being said, at 2-0 we had two or three unbelievable chances to finish the game off and didn't take them, but we get the third and the game is done."