Burnley boss Sean Dyche receives Premier League Manager of the Month gong

Sean Dyche has been named the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for February.

The Burnley boss landed the prize after guiding the Clarets to an unbeaten four-match run – including wins over Southampton and Bournemouth – during the month.

Dyche topped a short-list ahead of Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to win the award for the first time since March, 2018.

“It’s important to mention it’s a collective award. I’m very pleased for all concerned,” said Dyche, whose side extended its unbeaten run to seven league games prior to the suspension of the league programme.

“You can’t achieve anything as a manager without your staff and you definitely can’t without the players. The players deserve a massive amount of credit.

“It’s only for February but since the middle of January, when we started to turn things around, we’ve had big results against big teams.

“You always get a bit greedy and there were probably a couple of points left out there, whether it was the Arsenal game or the Tottenham game.

“I think we could have won either of them, but there’s been a lot of good work done by the players and my staff.

“It is a bit of cliché to recognise everyone, but it’s true. Without the whole team – the playing team and the team behind the team – you don’t win anything.”