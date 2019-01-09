Burnley boss Sean Dyche not over-thinking situation as Nick Pope adds to his goalkeeping options

Sean Dyche isn’t over-thinking an imminent selection dilemma, after Nick Pope returned to action.

Pope made his first appearance since dislocating his shoulder at Aberdeen in July, as Burnley edged out Barnsley 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup third round on Saturday.

And that now leaves Dyche with three fully-fit England international keepers on his hands.

Club captain Tom Heaton currently has the jersey, after returning to start the last two Premier League games, helping the Clarets climb out of the relegation zone.

And Joe Hart is also chomping at the bit, having been an ever-present in the league, before being left out for the win over West Ham last Sunday.

Asked if he can keep all three keepers happy, Dyche said, simply: “They all know.

“They all look at each other and say ‘he’s decent, I’m decent, he’s decent’, crack on!”

Dyche was delighted to see Pope back in action, although he didn’t have a save to make, with Barnsley failing to register a shot on target.

Pope has only had one Under 23 outing, before Christmas, before making his senior return, and Dyche said: “Really pleased, a quiet day, but an efficient one, came for crosses.

“He told us he it was absolutely clear, played one Under 23 game. But Popey still needs time.

“I believe in players being absolutely spot on.

“We are pleased with him today, but he has not had that much work to do.

“He is not right in there yet, but he is on the way.”

Pope was one of eight changes made by Dyche from the 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night, as he rested players after the festive period.

A number of Premier League clubs suffered after naming weakened sides, as Bournemouth, Leicester City, Cardiff City and Fulham exited the competition.

But Dyche was pleased with how his side performed against a side currently impressing in League 1: “We know they are a decent side.

“We had to piece together a side. We lost players with injury and Robbie Brady with suspension.

“Most of our team have played four games on the trot.

“We felt over 95 minutes we would have enough.

“That side has never played together before.

“We haven’t had Tarky right back for starters, and we had to move Charlie Taylor up one.

“They didn’t have a shot on target. The group as a whole are getting that tightness back.

“We had three or four great chances, didn’t take them, but chances we carved out.

“So really pleased. We had to find not only the balance of rest and recuperation, the players coming back, pleased with (Stephen) Wardy and Steven (Defour), it was a rest and reward scenario.

“We had no choice but to change the right back. (Matt) Lowts has a real bad bang on his toe and (Phil) Bards has a minor strain.

“We had to piece together a side that won the game.

“Dwight McNeil was really good again today, him and Tarky, he brings a bit of freedom to the game.”

The game had looked set for a replay at Oakwell until Chris Wood’s late penalty winner – with an additional fixture the last thing Burnley wanted.

But Dyche noted, as Brady sat out the first of his three-match ban for his dismissal at Huddersfield: “If it was a replay, we get one of Robbie’s games out of the way. But we know where the real challenge is, the Premier League. Everyone knows I have got a history with the FA Cup.”