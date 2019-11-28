Burnley boss Sean Dyche not getting carried away

Sean Dyche is typically not getting ahead of himself, as Burnley look for a third-successive Premier League win on Saturday.

Crystal Palace come to Turf Moor with the Clarets seventh in the top flight, having claimed 3-0 wins in their last two games against West Ham and Watford.

But Dyche isn’t entertaining talk of a second top-10 finish in three seasons, having qualified for the Europa League by finishing seventh in 2018. He said: “We have had a good result at Watford, and one last time out at home.

“But the next one is the most important one.

“My biggest gripe at half-time at Watford was that we were waiting for things to happen, and you can’t do that in the Premier League. We have learnt that, and the group know that.

“That is when you get things badly wrong if you wait for the opposition to give you something, because they are not going to in the Premier League, and Watford certainly didn’t, credit to them.”

“They wanted to win, they are looking for their first home win and they went about it right in the first half. We were not miles off but we affected it in the second half.”

Burnley’s good form isn’t restricted to this season alone - their results over the calendar year would see them in 10th place, and they have outscored Spurs and Manchester United - indeed, everyone bar the current top four and Arsenal in that time. Dyche added: “I think since the turnaround at the turn of the year, I think our goalscoring record has been really good and really pleasing.

“I think that is more effective play, and we want to make better quality chances and then equally take the chances when they come. Saturday’s chances weren’t necessarily better quality, but we took them and that is important in the Premier League - the best do that with aplomb.

“The best, when it is a tight game, they find a way to win, and we have to look to try and do that mentally, physically and organisationally to try and take the chances when we can, because it is difficult in the Premier League to get the chances, let alone take them.”