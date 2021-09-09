Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "It's been a good and important transfer window"

Sean Dyche

And he feels it went some way to amending the lack of investment at the club over the last few seasons.

The Clarets brought in centre back Nathan Collins, in a £12m deal from Stoke, which could rise above the £15m club record fee, as well as free transfers Wayne Hennessey and Aaron Lennon.

In the build up to the deadline, winger Maxwel Cornet arrived from Lyon for a fee in the region of £12.85m, while Wales right back Connor Roberts arrived from Swansea City for £2.5m

It added up to Burnley's biggest transfer spend in a single window since summer 2017, when Chris Wood, Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor, Nahki Wells, Jon Walters and Phil Bardsley came in, as well as Adam Legzdins on a free.

The club have somewhat treaded water since in terms of developing and adding to the squad, and Dyche assessed the window: “I think overall it’s been a good one.

"I think we’re trying to remould the squad by bringing in players who are younger and newer to the challenge of what the Premier League brings. Hopefully they will do well.

“We’re trying to map out the strengths of what we have now and add in the next layer of players.

"I was after this years ago and we’re trying to address the investment situation which should have been made over the last couple of years, but we can’t do that all in one window.

“I think it’s been a good window and an important window. We want these players if they can’t hit the ground running to get up to speed with what we do very quickly.”

The new board and chairman Alan Pace promised to back Dyche, and were as good as their word, and Dyche is pleased to be on the same page as regards the importance of updating the oldest squad in the Premier League: "There’s still a business side to it, Alan and the people around him know that.

"We’ve invested this summer better and we’ve still brought in £11-12million with players going out, so there’s still a balance to it.

“It’s pleasing to me that there’s a bit more open mindedness about what can come next and I think everyone has bought into that.

“They have bought into the themes of what I have been speaking about for the last couple of years, there just wasn’t the investment there for the last couple of years.

“Now there’s more investment and we’ll see where it goes.

“We’re putting enough in to try and get better.”

Communication had been an issue with the outgoing chairman Mike Garlick and Dyche, whose relationship had broken down, but while that has improved under Pace, the willingness to stretch the finances has been more important: “Communication was never in doubt at this club, it was the willingness to sign the cheques.

“You can communicate all you want, but eventually someone has to decide that’s the right thing to do and then make sure the deal happens.

“Alan worked very hard on Maxwel’s deal, and the other deals, to make sure they came to fruition and that’s what it takes sometimes, just a willingness to sign those cheques.”

And chairman and manager agree that this is an ongoing process, with one window not solving all the club's ills: “I spoke at length when they came in and explained the last few windows, and what occurred, which put us slightly behind the curve, nothing too dramatic.

“I think we have definitely affected that on paper. I say a good window, but you never know until the players get active.

“But certainly on paper and business wise, it looks a good window. I am pleased with it, but I’ve never been naive enough to think that just because you spend money and bring new faces in, it will all work immediately.