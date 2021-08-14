Burnley boss Sean Dyche frustrated by opening day defeat

Sean Dyche

James Tarkowski gave Burnley the perfect start with a header from an early Ashley Westwood corner, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit the post, before Ben Mee’s header crashed down off the bar.

The Clarets largely dominated the opening hour or so, but were undone by two almost identical Brighton goals in the last 20 minutes.

Dyche said: "Definitely frustrated after a very strong performance overall, particularly the first half, obviously.

"Getting countered, two similar goals, things we don't normally give those situations up easily - we did certainly on the break from a corner.

"That was the story of the second half really, but the pressure chamber we had in the first half was very good, we stopped them from playing and played ourselves.

"Second half we didn't get our distances right and once you get that wrong, you leave too much space in key areas, for them to keep the ball.

"So a strange, frustrating day, disappointing in the end.”

The more opportunities went begging, the more you feared Burnley would be made to pay, and Dyche added: "It is the toughest job in the game, scoring goals, but I think we created enough high-quality chances.

"We created real moments, real chances inside their area, set pieces were really strong again, scored from one, Ben Mee hit the bar from another, Johann hits the post , Woody has a chance, Jay Rod, you do always have that weird thing in the Premier League though, 'is this going to be one of those odd ones?'

"We couldn't quite find that second goal, despite all those quality chances, and that's what we continue to search for -quite often we have good quality chances and can't quite take them.