Burnley boss Sean Dyche credits the individuals that have influenced his managerial style

"Good coaches and good managers are good thieves!" Those are the pearls of wisdom that boss Sean Dyche imparted on former Clarets midfielder Joey Barton in a recent meeting between the two.

The Burnley manager, speaking from the renovated bungalow at the Barnfield Training Centre, named in memory of former player, coach, assistant manager and head groundsman Arthur Bellamy, had just been asked about his influences and inspirations in the game.

The Turf Moor chief, who was raised in the sport by iconic Nottingham Forest duo Brian Clough and Archie Gemmill, could answer with a list as long as his arm.

There have been many individuals who have left a lasting impression from his playing days at Bristol City, Chesterfield, Luton Town, Millwall, Watford and Northampton Town.

John Duncan, the late Ray Harford, Mark McGhee and John Ward were all name-checked, but Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers also left his mark when the pair worked together at Vicarage Road.

"When I first took over at Watford I’d been an assistant for two years, and I’d formed my own thoughts," said Dyche.

"But my understanding of coaching developed from first being part of the youth system at Watford, and from working with Aidy [Boothroyd], Brendan and Malky [Mackay].

"I think you have a career of people rubbing off on you, and you sometimes don’t know how much until later on in life.

"I look back to all the coaches and coaching staff that I worked under when I was a player, and when you get the job a lot of it comes flooding back.

"You see intimate things that they were seeing. Things are hitting you, and you kind of think yeah, I remember these moments.

"And I think you nick things. I was saying to Joey [Barton] the other week that often good coaches and good managers are good thieves. They nick things from other people. Yeah, you can write that – it’s a good line!

"But you have your thoughts, and you sometimes mould these little things, these little jewels and bits of gold that you store up, and you mould them into what you do.

"And you often add your own thoughts, your own manner. Obviously with me, my own tone, my own voice. So they all become part of you."

Dyche played more than 500 games during a career than spanned 17 years. He'd been acquainted with many different characters and personalities during that time, some of who he held in very high regard.

He's woven his own tapestry of their traits, their quirks, idiosyncrasies, to become the manager he is today.

Rodgers, voted LMA Manager of the Year for 2013/14, certainly plays his part in that. They were with the Hornets together for a season; Rodgers as boss and Dyche as a coach for the Under 18s.

"Brendan’s certainly played his part in that in my lifetime, among many others," Dyche said. "Lots of these ideas are little gold nuggets that you pinch from other people – ideas, phrases, sayings and all these sort of things.

"Probably the biggest one is John Duncan. He’s the one I took the most from, in loads of different ways – on and off the pitch. And then various others along the way.

"The late Ray Harford was excellent, Mark McGhee was really good. And some of my tough times under John Ward at Bristol City. All these things rub off on you.

"Some you keep and some you let go. Some form part of your thoughts, and when it come along again you realise you’ve heard it before. You’ve already got in your mind. It’s a mixture, and Brendan will be in there for sure, some of his thoughts on the game."

Prior to helping Swansea City become the first Welsh team to gain promotion to the Premier League, Rodgers had left his role at Chelsea to join Watford.

After a slow start, winning two of his first 10 league games, he would go on to win 11 of the next 21 games to push the club back towards mid-table.

Dyche said: "One thing I remember about him is him coming in very open-minded, and changing the workload, the training schedule.

"As I said, there was a naïve but healthy approach to things. He said this is what we’re going to do without looking too much at the players – but one thing I definitely took was the flexibility built into that, to realise the players couldn’t deliver what he wanted

"He was very flexible in saying: ‘OK, that’s not working, but I think this will.” He came right round to this more mixed football from playing slow, methodical football from the back.

"He went to this mixed football idea, and the team, did very well then. All coaches should have that flexibility, but some don’t, believe it or not.

"He recognised it would need more time to get it the way he wanted, so in the meantime we will try to get a better version of what was already there.

"He was willing to go back to that after jumping in with all these new ideas at first. So it was quite interesting to see that."