Burnley boss excited by return of creative duo

Sean Dyche feels the return of Steven Defour and Robbie Brady will help his side restore fluidity to their play.

The Clarets went into the international break having collected seven points from the last nine available to climb to 12th in the Premier League table, after a sticky start while combining their domestic fixtures with their Europa League involvement.

However, while the points return has been positive, Burnley’s football has not always been aesthetically pleasing, and the return of two of their more imaginative players will be a big boost in that respect.

Defour missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town to be with his father in Belgium as he sadly passed away.

And Brady, having last Monday missed what was planned to be his final Under 23 workout before returning to the first team thinking, after the latest slight injury setback, has been building up his fitness again this week.

Both were ever-presents last season until suffering season-ending injuries either side of the New Year, and Dyche said: “There were good signs of that (fluidity) last season when they were playing.

“There’s no guarantees, when they are back – Steven had a personal situation with his family – we know what both of them are capable of.

“I don’t think there’s any question on the players playing now, it’s just we’re climbing back to where we feel we should be.

“We’re not there, the work is still going, we’re still trying to get there, but it’s been a tough start to the season.

“I said the last international break was needed, and this one is as well, clear their heads and minds and let’s get going again, get back to it, keep working on the training pitch and keep pushing for the form.

“We’ve still taken seven points out of nine, that’s really pleasing in the Premier League, it’s not easy to do.”

Having climbed to 12th without really hitting their straps so far this season, there is room for improvement, and Dyche added: “I certainly think there’s more to come, because we are what we are, we are moving forward – we did last season, obviously, but the start of the next season is a restart.

“There are no guarantees, we have to go and earn the right again, find our path, find the way we play, be effective, but the work we do, the injuries we’ve got coming back, that definitely helps.”