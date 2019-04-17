Burnley boss Dyche's thoughts on new handball rules

Sean Dyche is interested to see how a number of rule changes will affect the game next season - as well as the introduction of VAR in the Premier League.

The International FA Board have introduced a number of changes for the 2019-20 season, with clarification for handball regulations and changes to goal kicks, free kicks and goal celebrations.

The handball change is particularly topical, given the controversy during Saturday's 2-0 win over Cardiff City at Turf Moor, when the Bluebirds, twice in succession, wanted a spot kick after the ball hit Ben Mee's hand.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was furious after Harry Arter struck a fierce shot from close range against his hand, before the centre back inadvertently headed a Joe Bennett cross against his arm, which looked set to be penalised, until the officials eventually decided there was no offence committed.

Dyche said: “Everyone is a bit confused with how they view it, that one would be impossible for me, but I was a centre half, he’s faced it onto his arm, there’s no cleverness in it.

“If you’re a centre half and one goes past you and you see the centre forward, you might have a little panic and nudge it, but there’s no intent to the moment, why would he, he has nothing to gain.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how it’s officiated, and a lot of things, if VAR comes in...are they going to start officiating diving?

“Last week, the (Josh King) dive at Bournemouth never got mentioned, not on Match of the Day, anywhere - blatant dive with no contact at all, didn’t get a mention, that can’t be right, impossible."

Next season, deliberate handball will remain an offence, but a number of situations, even if accidental, will be penalised - if the ball goes into the goal after touching an attacking player’s hand or arm; if a player gains control or possession of the ball after it has touched their hand or arm and then scores, or creates a goalscoring opportunity; if the ball touches a player’s hand or arm which has made their body unnaturally bigger; or if the ball touches a player’s hand or arm when it is above their shoulder - unless the player has deliberately played the ball, which then touches their hand or arm.

The following will not usually be a free kick, unless they are one of the above situations - if the ball touches a player’s hand or arm directly from their own head, body or foot or the head, body or foot of another player who is nearby; if the ball touches a player’s hand or arm which is close to their body and has not made their body unnaturally bigger; if a player is falling and the ball touches their hand or arm when it is between their body and the ground to support the body - but not extended to make the body bigger; of if the goalkeeper attempts to ‘clear’ a throw-in or deliberate kick from a teammate but the ‘clearance’ fails, the goalkeeper can then handle the ball.