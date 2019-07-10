Burnley boss Dyche's business not done after signings of Pieters and Rodriguez

Sean Dyche landed his first two summer signings this week, and remains on the lookout for new faces to bolster his squad.

Left back Erik Pieters arrived for an initial £1m from Stoke City on Monday, before, on Tuesday, seven years after becoming the club’s record sale, joining Southampton for £7m, Jay Rodriguez came home, signing from West Brom for £5m, rising to £10m.

The pair effectively replace Stephen Ward and Sam Vokes, both now with Stoke, in the squad, and Dyche is now eager to add more quality and versatility.

Both Pieters and Rodriguez represent great value in the market, given their Premier League experience, but Dyche knows the club’s prudence will have to be tested to try and keep pace.

Dyche said: “Buying players, the club still wants to be run carefully, but the market isn’t bothered about financial models.

“Villa have spent £100m or so, Bournemouth, Leicester, some clubs keep on going, but our club doesn’t want to do it like that.

“Some times you have to stretch it so far though, in the right way.

“But we’ve signed two excellent players and are still looking for anything else that can affect us.

“I spoke to the chairman and board and said, after last season, we had to get players in as early as possible, we want them ‘our’ fit, to get used to us and how we work.

“It’s not a must, but beneficial. And we’re getting a better balance of what we’re trying to achieve with the group positionally.

“We’ve corrected the balance in terms of who’s left and who we’ve brought in, and now we’re looking to see if we can strengthen further, or make us more flexible."