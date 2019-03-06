Burnley boss Dyche ready for Liverpool test at Anfield

Sean Dyche accepts no one will give his side a chance at title-chasing Liverpool on Sunday.

But, despite seeing an eight-game unbeaten run halted by successive defeats, Dyche is looking forward to the challenge of halting Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield.

Liverpool are the only Premier League side unbeaten at home so far this term, having won 12 and drawn two of their 14 games, scoring 40 and conceding only seven.

Only leaders Manchester City can top their home points tally, boasting four more from 15 games - but City have a loss on their record, against Crystal Palace.

Burnley sit five points above Cardiff City in the last relegation slot, with nine games to play, and Dyche said: “You lose two and that makes another story, but we’ve not been beaten in eight.

“So if you put the two in 10, absolutely terrific, the points return in those games, 18 points - nearly two a game in the Premier League is really good.

“We know we’ve got Liverpool next and they are different games.

“Beyond that, we’ve a fair run of games, but even those games (against Liverpool) are great games to have - no one is expecting anything of anyone there this season, certainly not us going there, so it’s tough for me to put it into a measured pot.

“But if the details were a given on Saturday (against Crystal Palace), you come away with a different result.”

Was the home defeat to Palace on Saturday a missed opportunity ahead of some testing fixtures, however?: “The Premier League is so tough, afterwards it is easy to say that.

“You could say that about Newcastle, but they are good sides. No one in the Premier League is a poor side and you have to earn the right, I know that and the players know that.

“But we were not a million miles away, it seems it after the game, but we are not a million miles away with that performance.

“Last Tuesday we were not a million miles away but we were off. So it’s mixed bag, but inevitably you have to keep getting points on the table and we didn’t do that.”