Burnley boss Dyche pleased transfer window is closed

Sean Dyche admits he is pleased to see the back of the worst transfer window he can remember.

Burnley had to wait until the last week of the window to get their business done, spending the best part of £30 on centre back Ben Gibson, keeper Joe Hart and forward Matej Vydra.

The club failed to land long-time target Jay Rodriguez, while a move for Sam Clucas also fell down last weekend.

But, looking at Spurs - the only Premier League club who failed to make a signing, and Manchester United, whose inactivity frustrated Jose Mourinho, Dyche mused: "It's been the worst window I've experienced, the hardest, the worst...even some of the big, big clubs haven't got the player they wanted, very difficult.

"And even more for us - we're spending pretty decent money now, if you're looking at £10ms and £15ms, that's decent money, and yet you can't scratch the surface.

"When you look at some of the clubs, Fulham, Huddersfield, Brighton, Bournemouth again.

"We have a model, everyone knows that, and I;m not crying it in, I would spend everything if we had it, but it's very difficult, even when you have money.

"It's just, the conduct of the system of transfers is out of the window, it's every man for themselves.

"It's very frustrating and difficult and I've very pleased it's closed."