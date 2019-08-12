Burnley boss Dyche not concerned about whether grime star Ashley Barnes goes under the radar

He is something of a cult hero inside Turf Moor - moving Clarets fan Bacchus to record a grime track in his honour.

But Sean Dyche isn't concerned about whether Ashley Barnes gets the credit he deserves outside of Burnley.

Dyche's first cash signing, for £450,000 in January 2014, Barnes' output in the Premier League has grown year on year, upping his goal tally and becoming one of those players defenders hate to face.

His double helped see off Southampton on the opening day, and adds to his remarkable 2019, in which he has 11 goals in the calendar year, the same as Raheem Sterling, and one more than Mo Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Asked whether Barnes goes under the radar, Dyche smiled: "He doesn't go under the radar here, and what we think of him, the players think of him and the fans think of him here.

"He won't be that bothered!"

And Dyche believes Barnes has learned to make the most of his assets, to show he belongs at this level: “You learn the game more and more, the older you get, the wiser you get.

“You don’t become as affected, he hasn’t scored in pre-season but he didn’t look like a striker who hadn’t scored.

“He wasn’t snatching at things. His finishes were excellent.

“He continues to learn about himself and the game, and that mental resilience grows the more you play at the highest level.

“He is certainly a very effective player, he continues to learn about himself and his game and how he can be effective."

Asked about the grime track in his honour, big music fan Dyche was non-plussed: "I'm not too big on grime! Is it what you clean? I can't wait to listen."