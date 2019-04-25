Burnley boss Dyche looking for more goals from Hendrick after Chelsea wonder strike

Sean Dyche felt Jeff Hendrick showed what he is capable of with his goal at Chelsea, and wants to see more of the same.

The Clarets midfielder scored a memorable volley from the edge of the area to put Burnley ahead in their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

But it was only the Republic of Ireland international’s second goal of the season – indeed, he has only scored six in three years with the club.

Dyche has long lauded his selflessness and commitment to the cause, and he said: “It was a great finish and he has worked so hard.

“People have questioned him at times but they forget that we use him all over the place.

“We use him right side, in the middle, he has played at number 10.

“He is so honest and it was nice to see him pop up with a good goal and one that he will remember.

“He has not got too many but I think there is goals in him and it was a good strike that’s for sure.”

Hendrick also stood out for his diligent defensuve work alongside Matt Lowton against Eden Hazard: “Eden Hazard - what a player – so we felt Jeff was right to play there, because he doubles up and has more of a defensive instinct and has been doing well.

“We didn’t want to mess around with the side too much. We wanted to come here with two strikers, which we have done since Christmas everywhere we have gone, and we have got some rewards from that.

“It is a big risk with the players of this quality in their midfield, so I am really pleased.

“And the amount of times he (Hendrick) doubled up to help Lowts – and I thought Lowts had a top game because it was very difficult. “Eden Hazard is a top, top player.”