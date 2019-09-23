Burnley boss Dyche hoping to welcome Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson back into the squad for Aston Villa clash

Clarets boss Sean Dyche hopes his squad will be boosted by the return of Johann Berg Gudmundsson at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Gudmundsson has missed the last three games after suffering a calf problem at Wolves a month ago.

He has been working with the physio for the last couple of weeks, and ahead of Saturday's win over Norwich City at Turf Moor, Dyche had said: "He's making good progress."

He wasn't in the 18 to face the Canaries, but Dyche, asked how close he was to making it, said: “Yes and no, yes, physically he’s fit, no, in the sense he’s had three or four weeks with hardly any training time.

"So I’ve spoken to him and assured him we believe in what he’s doing, he’s really fit and his eye is in, but he needs a good week’s training, to get back to training every day and making sure his body is right."