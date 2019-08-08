Burnley boss Dyche determined to get Drinkwater back to his best

Sean Dyche feels he and Burnley can get Danny Drinkwater back to doing what he does best.

But he admits the 29-year-old first has a job on to break into a midfield where player of the year Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork and Jeff Hendrick are also vying for a spot.

The Clarets completed a loan move for the former Leicester City man in time to beat the 5 p.m. deadline, after a frustrating two years at Chelsea, where he made just 23 appearances after a £30m move, including only one last term - in the Community Shield.

Dyche feels he will be a good fit, as adds Drinkwater's vision to his options: "I think he understands the dynamic of playing at a tempo, the demand of working without the ball - certainly when he was at Leicester they went without the ball a lot - and still won the league.

"And making use of the ball when you've got it - I think that's one of his strengths.

"We need to remind him of that, and he needs to remind himself of that, and basically, be willing to do the work.

"It always starts with hard work for me, and he's got to buy into that first before anything."

For the Mancunian, it is a return to his north west roots, and Dyche hopes that helps him settle: "I think (it's a good fit), certainly geographically, and sometimes that's helpful, not always, some players settle anywhere they go, but he's very familiar with these parts, he knows of the club, about me, some of our players, so, in that way it fits.

"But sometimes it comes down to when the whistle blows, the end product of the work he'll do here, first of all finding out about his fitness levels, his sharpness, in football terms, and he's got to earn the right to play, as have all signings here.

"I've never told a player signing here 'you're going to be this'. I've said, 'you'll come into the group and you've got to earn your spurs'.

"That's the right and proper way of doing things."

Dyche is a long-time admirer of the England international, capped three times in 2016, with the player spending the second half of the 2010/11 season on loan at Watford, where Dyche was assistant boss, from Manchester United: "He's someone I've known of a long time, I was assistant when he was at Watford, but I knew about him before that, he was a familiar name around these parts on the scouting scene when I was at Watford and we were looking at some of the younger players at Manchester United - Tom Cleverley came down of course as well.

"He'd gone away and done fantastic things, from a quietish start, a couple of loan spells that were okay, and then he went and did really well at Barnsley and Leicester - where he obviously won the Championship and then the Premier League, which is a big marker.

"And then he got a big move. Sometimes you can't always put your finger on why these things work or not, and it hasn't worked out for him, but you hope he'll bring that edge that you get sometimes when it doesn't work out.

"It's almost a readiness to go again, to say 'I've got to go and get my hands dirty and get working again, get grafting;.

"That's part of what we're about, and he's got to buy into that.

"And that will be his challenge, to buy into that to show what he can really do, and we've got good players here, so I don't think he's under any illusion, or he shouldn't be, because we believe in what the players do here.

"He's got to forge his way into that."