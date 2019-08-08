Burnley beat the deadline to land Drinkwater

Burnley have sealed a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

Drinkwater – a key player in Leicester City’s epic 2016 title triumph – has joined the Clarets on loan from Chelsea in a deal running until January 6th.

The player will wear number eight at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche said of the signing of Drinkwater, who was on loan at Watford in 2011, when Dyche was assistant manager: "I think it will be a challenge for him (at Burnley).

"I don't think he would come here thinking he walks in the team, we like the players that have done well for us over time.

"On the other hand I don't think he lacks belief to forge his way into the side over time.

"That is the hunger and desire that we want and that extra competitive edge to the situation we find ourselves in.

"It was more highlighted with Steven Defour and his continued work with his injury, he is doing well but it is not going to be weeks.

"In the meantime Danny is one who we thought could come in, and his challenge is to get in the team."

Drinkwater added: “I am looking forward to cracking on.

“It feels good to be home and now I just want to concentrate on my football.

“From the people I’ve met so far, this feels like a nice family club with down to earth people and staff, and that helps.

“When you are happy, that’s when you take it onto the field and play your best football.”