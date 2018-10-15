Burnley are ranked as 12th most valuable football club in England

Burnley are ranked as the 12th most valuable football club in England, according to recent analysis.

The Oxford Dictionary defines value as: ‘The regard something is held to deserve; the importance, worth, or usefulness of something.’

In the report Football 50 2018 , Brand Finance defines value, in their analysis of 50 football brands, to be crucial to corporate brand sponsors looking to leverage the popularity and global

appeal of the world’s ‘beautiful game.’

Driven to evaluate the importance, worth and usefulness of clubs in Blighty, Ticketgum.com pulled data from the Football 50 report to identify the most valuable football teams in England 2018.

And Burnley's brand value has rocketed to £166m, up 44%, to put them 12th in the country.

Ticketgum found Manchester United is the most valuable football team.

The club’s current brand value stands at £1,357 million; presenting no change on 2017 figures.

Per the Football 50 report, this phenomenal value is attributable to success on the field, influenced by consistently impressive revenue across all streams.

Premier League champions for the third time in seven seasons, Manchester City is next, with a brand worth £953 million; a 19% rise on 2017.

Liverpool's resurgence on the pitch in 2017-18 has been matched by a 22% rise in brand value, taking the team to third place in Ticketgum’s table (£862 million.)

Comparably, Chelsea’s brand value has fallen by -12% in the last year, yet the team still holds a respectable value of £856 million.

Irrespective of any doubt over Arsene Wenger’s departure, Arsenal’s brand value has increased by 5% to £776 million, yards ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, with a complete club value of

£548 million – an increase of just 1% from 2017.

The bottom three clubs with lesser values include Brighton and Hove Albion FC, with £107 million, Southampton at £95 million, and Huddersfield Town, rounding off entries of the most valuable football teams in England, with a brand value of £94 million.

Interestingly, Southampton experienced the largest decline in value from all teams analysed at a staggering -57%.

http://www.ticketgum.com/