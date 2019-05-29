Burnley announce four North West friendly dates - including reunion with Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town

Burnley have announced four pre-season friendlies against North-West opposition as part of their preparations for the Premier League season.

Sean Dyche’s side will take his side to face former Clarets Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town and Paul Cook's Wigan Athletic within their pre-seasonb schedule.

And Burnley will also play two warm-up fixtures at Turf Moor, with details to be confirmed.

The Clarets start their public preparations in the Potteries, with Dyche splitting his senior squad for games at Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale on Saturday, July 20th (kick-off 3 p.m).

The following Tuesday, the Clarets face Barto's League 1 Fleetwood Town side - who could include Dean Marney and Ross Wallace - at the Highbury Stadium (kick-off 7-45 p.m).

And there is another re-union pencilled in for Saturday, July 27th with a trip to face Championship side Wigan Athletic (kick-off 3 p.m.), managed by Cook, at the DW Stadium.

Beforehand, the Clarets will attend a training camp in Portugal in early July but will not play any games while working in the Algarve.

Ticket details and admission prices will be announced in due course.

The Premier League fixtures are schedule to be released on Thursday, June 13th.