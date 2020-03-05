Burnley again without injured trio against Spurs

Burnley will again be without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matt Lowton for Hendrick home clash with Spurs on Saturday night.

While Jose Mourinho has injury problems of his own, Sean Dyche Will again be unable to call on some key members of his squad at Turf Moor.

Barnes has been out since the defeat fo Aston Villa ok New Year’s Day after hernia surgery, while Gudmundsson has not featured since the FA Cup win over Peterborough on January 4th with a hamstring problem - only returning to the bench at Southampton two weeks ago, before suffering a calf injury.

Lowton has missed the last three games with a knee injury picked up against Arsenal.

Dyche said: "Barnesy is back on the grass with us now, which is another step forward for him.

”He is not ready for this weekend but he is back in full training which will do him the world of good.

"Johann is still not quite there, It is minor, but frustrating for him and for us.

"Lowts we are protecting at the moment as he comes back from a knee injury.

”Hopefully it is not going to turn into anything serious, we don't think it is at this stage, but he is working with the medical department at the moment."