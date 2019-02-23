Burnley 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1: Former Clarets striker Andy Payton's player ratings Former Clarets striker Andy Payton gives his verdict from Turf Moor as Sean Dyche's side all-but ended Tottenham Hotspurs' title hopes with a 2-1 win to go eight Premier League games unbeaten. Here's how the Padiham Predator scored the players: 1. Tom Heaton - 8 Had a relatively quiet afternoon. Commanded his area well when called upon and made an outstanding save to keep out Harry Kane's second half piledriver. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Ben Mee - 8 Another impressive display from the 29-year-old. Threw himself at anything and everything that Spurs tried to create in and around the penalty area. Made a key intervention to block Son's cross that was destined for Kane. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. James Tarkowski - 8 An outstanding performance from the centre-back in front of England boss Gareth Southgate. Won everything that came in to the box, looked assured with the ball at his feet and kept Harry Kane quiet. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Phil Bardsley - 8 Another full-blooded display from the Burnley right-back. Typically committed and restricted both Heung-Min Son and Danny Rose. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4