Burnley 2, Everton 1

Burnley had never won having conceded first under Sean Dyche in the top flight, so it seemed quite apt to leave it until the Turf Moor chief's 250th game in charge of the club to do it.



The Clarets were heading for a 53rd defeat having shipped first under the Burnley boss in the Premier League when Cenk Tosun gave Everton the lead at half-time.

Ashley Barnes levelled for the Clarets

However, goals from leading pair Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood swung the game on its head to bring an end to the club's winless run and strengthen their credentials for a seventh placed finish to the campaign.

It had been the same old story for the Clarets in the first 45 minutes as, once again, they controlled large periods of the game but were unable to capitalise against the Toffees.

Burnley, who welcomed James Tarkowski back in to the heart of their defence, owned 63% of possession in the first half, adding nine shots on goal, but Jordan Pickford impressed in front of Gareth Southgate as the goalkeeper bids to become England's number one at the World Cup.

While only two of the home side's attempts on goal were recorded as being on target, Pickford was often in the right place at the right time to prevent any damage from being caused and preserve his clean sheet.

Seamus Coleman made the former Sunderland shot-stopper's job that little bit easier early on when taking the sting out of Johann Berg Gudmundsson's strike, allowing the 23-year-old to collect at his right hand post.

Pickford, though, was untested from the Icelandic international's next sighter as he sliced wide from the edge of the penalty area when Barnes cushioned Aaron Lennon's cross in to his path.

The visitors always posed a threat on the break, however, and Theo Walcott should have hit the target when Gylfi Sigurdsson's clever craft inside the box had worked the opening.

Jack Cork blazed over when encouraged to shoot by the thousands fighting the cold inside the stadium and soon after it was another Pickford intervention that proved vital.

The one-time Preston North End loanee, who has represented every age group for the Three Lions, managed to get a hand to Gudmundsson's driven cross to prevent Barnes from tapping home.

Turkey hadn't been represented on the scoresheet in the Premier League since Jem Karacan netted for Reading against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 2013 but that all changed in the 20th minute at Turf Moor.

Cenk Tosun, brought to Goodison Park from Besiktas in the January transfer window, was allowed a free run at Walcott's cross after Coleman's flick on had deceived the defence and the striker powered a header past Nick Pope at his near post.

Tosun attempted to add a quickfire second when striking the ball across Pope from an Everton counter but the Clarets stopper held on to the effort well.

It was slowly starting to turn in to a battle between the two England contenders as Pope thwarted Walcott with a one-handed stop before Pickford produced the save of the match to keep Barnes out.

The goalkeeper sprung to his right to push Barnes's header clear after the striker had got ahead of his marker to meet Lennon's delivery.

Walcott could have doubled Everton's lead just before the interval when beating Stephen Ward inside the penalty area but the former Arsenal winger lacked the conviction to find a way past Pope.

And there was still time for Pickford to stake his claim for the England jersey in Russia once more.

When Lennon steered Ward's cross in to the six-yard box there seemed only one outcome, but Pickford stole the ball off the boot of Ben Mee before the centre back could react.

A similar pattern emerged after the break and the Clarets had to persevere before getting their reward. But good things come to those who wait, as the old adage suggests.

Pickford thwarted Lennon the goal that he craved against his old club when adjusting his body brilliantly to tip the winger's shot around the upright.

From the resulting corner, swung in by Lennon, Pickford pushed Mee's header clear from underneath his crossbar before Wood, on as a substitute, headed over from the rebound.

Burnley's patience paid off in the 56th minute when Tarkowski implemented the calming influence at the back, Matt Lowton cranked things up with a beautifully bending ball behind the returning Michael Keane and Barnes obliged with a trademark finish, thumping the ball home at the near post.

It was the first time that the striker, who briefly became the club's leading scorer this term, had scored in successive games since 2014.

Tosun flicked wide from Calvert-Lewin's centre as Everton sought an immediate response while Pickford and Williams blocked well to deny Barnes and Wood respectively.

Sigurdsson looked odds on to restore the away side's lead when his inventive feint sold Lowton but the forward guided his finish wide of the far post.

The Icelandic international was then made to pay for that miss with 10 minutes remaining as Wood marked his return with a goal.

The striker, who hadn't featured since limping off against Spurs in December, moved level on goals with Barnes when out-jumping Keane to head Gudmundsson's set-piece past Pickford; marking the first time this season that Sean Dyche's side had scored from a corner.

And when Williams was given his marching orders for swinging an elbow at Barnes, reducing the Toffees to 10 men, the hosts held on to claim victory for the first time in 12 games in the Premier League.