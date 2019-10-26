Ben Mee leads the side out

Burnley 2, Chelsea 4: Photo gallery as Christian Pulisic hat-trick helps condemn Clarets to defeat

Burnley were well beaten at Turf Moor despite late goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil.


Here are a selection of the best images from the game.

James Tarkowski looks to create an early attack for the Clarets
Christian Pulisic capitalises on a defensive error from Matt Lowton to fire the visitors ahead.
Jay Rodriguez wins a header against Jorginho
Chelsea keeper Kepa somehow keeps the ball out of his net after Pieter's effort is deflected towards goal.
