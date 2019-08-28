Sean Dyche with Sunderland manager Jack Ross at Turf Moor

Burnley 1 Sunderland 3 - player ratings: Clarets knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One Sunderland

Burnley suffered their seventh defeat in their last eight outings in the League Cup despite going ahead at Turf Moor - here's how we scored the tie?

Sean Dyche made 10 changes for the visit of Sunderland in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with teenage winger Dwight McNeil the only player to retain his place from the 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux. Jay Rodriguez had given the hosts the lead in the 12th minute, but goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson sent Sunderland through.

1. Joe Hart

6 - Had his work cut out at times on the right hand side when Embleton got on the ball and Hume provided the overlap. However, the right back stood up to the test well against his former club.

2. Phil Bardsley

6 - Kept Gooch quiet on the whole, but there may be question marks over his defending when the 23-year-old got a shot away on goal that led to the visitors taking the lead.

3. Charlie Taylor

6 - Physically superior in the first half and continuously brushed Grigg off with ease. Looked to have switched off when Flanagan ghosted in to the six yard box to put Sunderland in front. Almost netted on a couple of occasions at the other end, but Burge pulled off two smart saves from a couple of headed attempts.

4. Kevin Long

