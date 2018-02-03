Burnley 1, Manchester City 1

Johann Berg Gudmundsson's second half strike secured a stunning point for the Clarets against champions elect Manchester City at Turf Moor.



The home side had trailed to Danilo's beautiful opener but Sean Dyche's side produced heroics to keep the visitors out again before equalising late on.

Pep Guardiola's side had only dropped points on three occasions this year - against Everton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool - but Burnley defied the odds to add another point to their already impressive tally.

The Clarets have probably been one of the stand-out teams this season in restricting the space for the opposition, which says a great deal about City who had the quality to make the pitch look so big throughout the opening stanza.

Nobody has found space in-between the lines at Turf Moor like City did, the pace, intricacy and precision of the away side's passing was frightening at times as they moved up the pitch.

It took until the midway point in the first half for the away side to open the scoring but it took a determined shift from Burnley to keep them out beforehand.

Kevin de Bruyne's attempt from outside the penalty area was blocked by Ben Mee and Raheem Sterling's effort lacked the conviction to trouble Nick Pope.

Captain Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan also had chances to open the scoring but neither could connect with crosses from close range.

The home side would have been disappointed with the way in which City took the lead but there was nothing that Pope could do once the ball had been struck.

There was minimal pressure on the ball when De Bruyne's corner was worked out to Danilo, via Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva, and the Brazilian defender curled a sumptuous shot in to the top corner.

After Pope collected from Sterling and a combination of Charlie Taylor and Phil Bardsley snuffed out another opportunity for the England international, the Clarets engineered a great opening to equalise on the half hour mark.

And it came through the most unlikely of sources. Mee, who played a League Cup game for City against West Brom back in 2011, met Jack Cork's lofted pass on the volley but Ederson saved well at full stretch.

The centre back went close again soon after when he got in-between Kyle Walker and Danilo to flick Gudmundsson's corner just wide with his head.

However, it was City who could have extended their advantage before the break. Pope repelled De Bruyne's shot from the edge of the penalty area but Sergio Aguero couldn't adjust himself quick enough to convert the rebound.

The second half was very much a case of backs to the wall at times for Burnley who worked tirelessly in their attempts to keep their rampant opposition out.

Substitute Matthew Lowton, who replaced Bardsley at the interval, got across well to deny both Aguero and Gundogan in quick succession while Sterling scooped over the bar when well-positioned from Aguero's pass.

As the hour approached, Danilo almost netted a replica of his opener, again from a De Bruyne corner, but this time Pope was able to get a fingertip to the ball to turn it over the crossbar.

At 1-0, the home side were always in the game and City's slender lead was always at threat. Mee was inches away from connecting with Gudmundsson's set-piece after timing his run perfectly but the best chance was to follow.

Aaron Lennon was denied a goal on his full debut by an absolutely stunning save from Ederson; the goalkeeper pushing the winger's stinging drive on to the woodwork after Gudmundsson and Cork had been productive in the build up.

At the other end, though, Sterling inexplicably failed to put the game to bed. Silva's pass slipped Walker goal side of Taylor and the right-back's cross required a simple tap in, only for the former Liverpool man to slide the ball the wrong side of the upright.

That squandered opportunity was eventually punished in the 82nd minute when Gudmundsson ghosted in behind Walker to meet Lowton's delivery first time to beat Ederson and make it 1-1.