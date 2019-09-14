Burnley boss Sean Dyche greets Brighton manager Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton 1 Burnley 1: The Clarets leave it late to steal a point at the Amex Stadium

Jeff Hendrick marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal that secured a point for Burnley against the Seagulls - here's how we marked the players.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche named an unchanged side from the one that had started the 3-1 loss to European Champions Liverpool at Turf Moor prior to the international break. French striker Neal Maupay gave Brighton the lead in the 51st minute from Solly March's cross before substitutes Matej Vydra and Hendrick combined in the 90th minute.

Denied both Solly March and Glenn Murray down at his left hand post in the first half. Did well to stick out a leg to deny Neal Maupay after the break, but could do very little to deny the Frenchman his opener.

1. Nick Pope 7

Denied both Solly March and Glenn Murray down at his left hand post in the first half. Did well to stick out a leg to deny Neal Maupay after the break, but could do very little to deny the Frenchman his opener.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Defended his pocket of the pitch very well, particularly in the first half. Kept Neal Maupay quiet for the most part, though the striker breached the right back's guard early in the second half.

2. Matt Lowton 7

Defended his pocket of the pitch very well, particularly in the first half. Kept Neal Maupay quiet for the most part, though the striker breached the right back's guard early in the second half.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Assured at the back for the majority, winning headers and covering well. However, the centre back was guilty of dropping off and giving Neal Maupay far too much space as the Seagulls went ahead.

3. James Tarkowski 6

Assured at the back for the majority, winning headers and covering well. However, the centre back was guilty of dropping off and giving Neal Maupay far too much space as the Seagulls went ahead.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Rarely put a foot wrong at the back. Won his aerial battles and stuck a boot in when it mattered as Glenn Murray struggled to make an impact. Caught napping when Neal Maupay glanced a header wide in the first half.

4. Ben Mee 7

Rarely put a foot wrong at the back. Won his aerial battles and stuck a boot in when it mattered as Glenn Murray struggled to make an impact. Caught napping when Neal Maupay glanced a header wide in the first half.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4