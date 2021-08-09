Brazilian winger linked with Burnley set to move to Portugal

Arthur Gomes

The 23-year-old Santos wideman cut short his loan with Atlético Goianiense at the weekend, after a proposal from a European club, with speculation suggesting the Clarets could seal a 2.5m Euro move.

Burnley are searching for additions in that area, and the story certainly captured the attention of Clarets fans on social media.

However, the speculation proved to be exactly that, with the original report appearing to emerge from a fan account in Brazil.

Burnley sources had suggested not to get excited about the link, and descriptions of the player sounded unlike one who was ready for the Premier League, although South American football expert Tim Vickery said to Talk Sport: "This looks to me like a spot of the Brentford's, that Brentford model where you look for someone who has got potential and hasn't really realised it and you bring him in on the cheap and you can't really go wrong, it looks to be like a similar thing.”

On Gomes, he added: "He came up the ranks with Santos and they have been producing lots of players and it was hard for him to get in the team.

"He was competing for a place with Rodrigo, who is now at Real Madrid, that is the level of competition.

"He hasn't really established himself as a right winger, he's been loaned out here and there and is not first choice at Atletico Goianiense, where he is on loan at the moment.

"It is a little bit strange because usually you would think that a move abroad would be based on success but he hasn't really succeeded.