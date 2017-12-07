Brady surgery a success

Clarets winger Robbie Brady is starting his recovery after successful knee surgery.

The 25-year-old yesterday had an operation on a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee, which is expected to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Brady suffered the injury in the 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday, but is in a positive frame of mind as he begins his rehabilitation.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “The surgeon, who has done most of our players, was very happy with the work that was done.

“I have spoken to him briefly and he’s fine.

“He understands it and he’s been talked through the plan of attack from now, leading to when he’s fit.

“He will be moving very quickly. We look forward to seeing him, first of all just moving around the training ground and getting on with it, and then obviously when he’s fit.

“Life goes quickly and it will soon come back round for him to join in again.

“He’s done very well this season. I think he’s moulded into what we do as a group and his part within that.

“But it opens up another gap and an opportunity.

“We’ve got a demanding group now. I have mentioned many times my belief in the whole group and here’s another chance for it to show.”

Asked whether Brady’s absence changes his thoughts regarding the January transfer window, he added: “We will be looking to be active. It’s an on-going thing for us, recruitment. We aren’t a club that can just cherry pick. I think it just sharpens that focus, more than anything.”

And Dyche gave the medical bulletin for his remaining recovering players: “Ben Mee took a knock and had a couple of stitches just above the knee. It's wait and see.

“Matt Lowton is making good progress, tough and go with the game quickly afterwards on Tuesday,

“Jon Walters is making progress, got 50 minutes in an in-house game, Dean Marney got some more minutes in in the in-house game. Tom (Heaton) is making good progress, albeit common sensical progress in the timelines of the style of injury.”